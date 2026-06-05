Rishabh Pant averages 48-plus in Asia (Tests): Key stats 

Rishabh Pant , one of the best wicketkeeper-batters going around, is gearing up for his return to Test cricket . His return comes after a disappointing Indian Premier League season, where he managed just 312 runs for Lucknow Super Giants at a strike rate of 138.05. Moreover, he has been sacked as India's vice-captain in Tests. Nevertheless, Pant has been nothing but sensational in red-ball cricket. On this note, we decode his Test stats in Asia.

Stats An average of 48-plus in Tests As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant has tallied 1,258 runs across 17 Tests (28 innings) in Asia at a tremendous average of 48.38. Among designated keeper-batters with at least 1,000 runs in the continent, only Zimbabwe's Andy Flower (55.73) and Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed (52.07) boast better averages. The legendary MS Dhoni is fourth on this list with an average of 47.21.

Strike rate Best strike rate for any batter Pant boasts the best strike rate among batters with at least 1,000 Test runs in Asia (89.6). He is significantly ahead of the second-placed Virender Sehwag, whose strike rate in this regard is 84.95. Pant has recorded 12 scores of 50 or more in Asia, out of which two have been converted into tons. The dasher would be raring to enhance this record.

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