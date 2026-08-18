Rishabh Pant slams his maiden Test fifty in SL: Stats
What's the story
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant bolstered India with a riveting half-century against Sri Lanka in the ongoing 1st Test in Galle. Pant scored a 69-ball 66, helping India claim a 300-plus lead in the second innings on Day 4. During his blazing knock, which included sweeps and reverse sweeps, the left-handed batter raced to 100 Test sixes. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Pant's blazing second-innings knock
Pant came in after skipper Shubman Gill departed for 8, leaving India at 81/3.
Although two more quick wickets brought the visitors down to 120/5, Pant showcased his usual bravado. His unorthodox shots were on display as he added 54 runs with Ravindra Jadeja.
In the 41st over, Lahiru Kumara dismissed Pant, who scored 66 off 69 balls (8 fours and 2 sixes).
Numbers
Test fifty in Sri Lanka
Pant reached the 50-run mark playing his maiden Test (second innings) in Sri Lanka.
Overall, it was his 20th half-century in the format. His tally also includes eight tons.
In 55 Tests, Pant has raced to 3,653 runs at an average of 44.01.
Notably, 2,417 of his Test runs have come away from home, the second-most for an Indian wicket-keeper overseas.
Milestone
Pant reaches 100 Test sixes
As mentioned, Pant also completed 100 Test sixes during his knock. Having taken just 89 innings, he became the fastest batter to reach this milestone.
England's Ben Stokes tops the list with 138 sixes, followed by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (107) and Australia's Adam Gilchrist (100).
Pant is also the fastest to 100 Test sixes by balls (4,918).