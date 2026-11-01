Rishabh Pant ruled out of NZ A Test: Here's why
What's the story
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the third and final unofficial Test against New Zealand A. The match is scheduled to start in Lincoln on November 7. The decision comes as a precautionary measure as he continues his recovery from a left-side strain, Dainik Jagran reported on Sunday. Notably, Pant is part of India's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series in New Zealand.
Injury details
Pant's injury details
Pant sustained the side strain in October while leading the Rest of India team against Jammu and Kashmir in an Irani Cup match at Srinagar.
He had a modest outing in that game and later developed a fever, missing the final day's fielding duties.
The injury subsequently ruled him out of Delhi's Ranji Trophy commitments and the first two four-day matches of India A's ongoing tour to New Zealand.
Recovery progress
Pant resumes skill training
Pant has resumed skill training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, according to Dainik Jagran.
He is currently pain-free and shows no clinical signs related to the injury.
However, medical staff wants him to complete a couple of full practice sessions, focusing on batting, wicketkeeping, and overall physical readiness before a return timeline is set.
Future prospects
Concerns over Pant's availability for 1st Test
Pant's absence from the third A game has raised questions over his availability for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington, starting November 19.
He was named in India's 16-man Test squad subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team.
However, the latest assessment has delayed those plans.
Team performance
India A's stellar performances
Despite Pant's absence, India A have seen some stellar performances.
Devdutt Padikkal nearly scored a double-century in the first unofficial Test in Lincoln, while Dhruv Jurel has been in great touch with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 99 in the second match at Christchurch.
These performances have given selectors good options, especially for wicketkeeping, where both Jurel and Kumar Kushagra have impressed.