T20 WC warm-up: Riyan Parag slams 39-ball 69 versus Namibia

Numbers

Parag shines after India A lose early scalps

India A lost Priyansh Arya and Urvil Patel early on (25/2) before Dhir and Parag added 111 runs for the 3rd wicket. The partnership was dominated by Parag, who looked in control. His aggressive knock was ended by Gerhard Erasmus in the 14th over. Parag smashed five fours and six sixes. Ashutosh Sharma's 21-ball 35 helped India surpass 190 thereafter.