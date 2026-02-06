T20 WC warm-up: Riyan Parag slams 39-ball 69 versus Namibia
What's the story
Riyan Parag shone for India A in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up clash against Namibia on Friday. The match being held at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru, saw India A score 197/8 in 20 overs. Parag led the way with a knock of 69 from 39 balls. Naman Dhir (39) supported Parag in a 111-run stand. Here are the details.
Numbers
Parag shines after India A lose early scalps
India A lost Priyansh Arya and Urvil Patel early on (25/2) before Dhir and Parag added 111 runs for the 3rd wicket. The partnership was dominated by Parag, who looked in control. His aggressive knock was ended by Gerhard Erasmus in the 14th over. Parag smashed five fours and six sixes. Ashutosh Sharma's 21-ball 35 helped India surpass 190 thereafter.
T20 WC
India open their T20 World Cup campaign against USA
Defending champions India will begin their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the United States of America. The match is scheduled for February 7 at 7:00pm IST. Mumbai's Wankhede Cricket Stadium will host the match. India (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.