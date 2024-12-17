Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohan Jaitley has been re-elected as the president of DDCA, defeating Kirti Azad.

Shikha Kumar, Ashok Sharma, Harish Singla, and Amit Grover have secured the roles of vice-president, secretary, treasurer, and joint secretary respectively.

Azad, a former World Cup-winning team member and current Lok Sabha MP, had alleged corruption in the DDCA during his campaign.

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:43 pm Dec 17, 2024

What's the story Rohan Jaitley has been re-elected as the president of the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA), defeating former Indian cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad. The 35-year-old Jaitley bagged 1,577 votes against Azad's 777 in a total of 2,413 votes cast. This is his third term in office, having been elected unopposed in 2020 and later defeating advocate Vikas Singh for re-election.

Election results

Other key positions in DDCA elections

Shikha Kumar, daughter of former acting BCCI president CK Khanna, won the vice-president's post with 1,246 votes. Ashok Sharma was elected as secretary with 893 votes while Harish Singla secured the treasurer's position with 1,328 votes. The joint secretary role went to Amit Grover who garnered 1,189 votes.

Directorship

Directors' posts claimed in DDCA elections

The director's posts were claimed by several others including Anand Verma (985 votes), Manjit Singh (1,050 votes), Navdeep M (1,034 votes), Shyam Sharma (1,165 votes), Tushar Saigal (926 votes), Vikas Katyal (1,054 votes) and Vikram Kohli (939 votes). These results further shape the leadership structure of the DDCA after Jaitley's re-election as president.

Controversy

Azad's corruption allegations and political career

During his campaign, Azad had alleged corruption in the DDCA. He had claimed that the association only spent a fraction of the ₹140 crore received from BCCI last year. Azad is a member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team and is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency in West Bengal. He had joined TMC in 2021 after being expelled from BJP in 2019 over corruption allegations against Arun Jaitley.