Rohit Sharma becomes first batter with this sixes record: Details
What's the story
Rohit Sharma has created history by becoming the first player in the world to complete 100 sixes against the West Indies in international cricket. The record was achieved during India's third ODI against the team at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, in New Chandigarh, on October 3. Rohit, who reached the milestone with his third and final six of his innings, scored a brilliant 85-ball 92 (10 fours).
Record breaker
Dissecting Rohit's sixes versus WI
Rohit has been a nightmare for the West Indies bowlers, hitting 47 sixes in 40 ODIs against them.
He also hit 14 and 39 sixes in Test and T20I formats, respectively, against the Caribbean side.
Overall, he now owns 100 sixes across 67 innings against them.
No other batter even owns 65 maximums against West Indies, as per Cricinfo.
International cricket
Most sixes against Australia
Rohit also holds the record for most sixes against a single team in international cricket.
He has played 87 matches (96 innings) against Australia across formats and hit 138 sixes.
Chris Gayle, who hit 130 sixes for West Indies against England, is the only other batter with a century of international maximums against a team.
Meanwhile, Rohit became the first player to hit at least 100 sixes against multiple teams in international cricket.
Stats
Most sixes in international cricket
Rohit also happens to be the batter with the most maximums in international cricket (671 in 549 innings).
Gayle (553) is the only other batter with more than 500 big hits.
Rohit owns the most sixes in ODIs (381) and the second-most (205) in the T20I format.
Among Indians, he boasts the third-most sixes in Test cricket (88).