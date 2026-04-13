Rohit Sharma becomes first MI player with this IPL milestone

Rohit Sharma has become the first batter to complete 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians (MI). The milestone came during Match 20 of IPL 2026 between MI and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium. The dashing opener achieved this feat by hitting a six off Jacob Duffy's bowling in the second innings. Rohit was retired hurt after scoring a 13-ball 19. He did not return to bat as MI fell short while chasing 241.

Career highlights Rohit has scored over 6,000 runs for MI Rohit joined MI in the IPL 2011 mega auction and has since played 231 IPL matches for the franchise. He has scored a total of 6,013 runs at an average of 29.76 and a strike rate of 132.82, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally includes 40 half-centuries and two hundreds. Rohit is followed by Suryakumar Yadav (3,776 runs) and Kieron Pollard (3,412 runs) are the only other batters with 2,500-plus IPL runs for MI.

Total runs Second-most runs for a single team in IPL In addition to his IPL runs, Rohit has also scored 273 runs in nine Champions League T20 matches for MI. This takes his overall tally to an impressive 6,286 runs for MI. Meanwhile, Rohit played for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers before joining MI. The only player who has scored more runs for a single team in the IPL than Rohit is Virat Kohli, with 8,840 runs in 271 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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