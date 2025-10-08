'Love that team': Rohit Sharma on India's upcoming Australia tour

Ahead of India's tour to Australia, Rohit Sharma has expressed his excitement for the three-match ODI series. The white-ball leg Down Under will be underway on October 19 with three ODIs, a format that Rohit currently plays. Speaking at the CEAT Cricket Ratings Awards in Mumbai, Rohit said, "I love that team, I love playing with them." Notably, Rohit was honored at the event for leading India to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title.

Numbers Incredible numbers against Australia Rohit, who has an incredible record against Australia, said, "I love that team, I love playing with them." An all-time ODI great, Rohit has scored the majority of his ODI runs against Australia. He owns 2,407 runs from 46 ODIs at a remarkable average of 57.30 against the Aussies. His tally includes 8 tons and 9 half-centuries. In Australia, Rohit has scored 1,328 runs in 30 ODIs at an average of 53.12 with five tons.

Do you know? Record 8 tons against Australia Rohit has the joint third-most centuries against an opposition in ODI cricket with Virat Kohli (8 vs Australia) and Sachin Tendulkar (8 vs Sri Lanka). Notably, Kohli and Tendulkar occupy the top two spots.

Career His stellar ODI career Rohit, who made his ODI debut in 2007, has already retired from Test and T20I cricket. He was recently replaced as India's ODI captain by Shubman Gill. In a stellar career, the former has racked up 11,168 runs from 273 ODIs at an average of 48.76. He owns 32 tons and 58 half-centuries. Rohit remains the only player with three double-centuries in the format. His 264 is the highest-ever individual score in ODIs.