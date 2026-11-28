Rohit's return as captain marks a major change in MI's leadership.

He has been preferred over Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, who were also in contention for the role.

Hardik Pandya, who had replaced Rohit as MI captain before IPL 2024, has been traded to Punjab Kings.

This decision highlights Rohit's importance and experience in leading the team back to its former glory.