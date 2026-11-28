'Was not prepared for MI captaincy initially': Rohit Sharma's admission
What's the story
Rohit Sharma, the newly appointed captain of Mumbai Indians (MI), has revealed his initial reluctance to take up the role. The decision came after MI's disappointing ninth-place finish in IPL 2026. "My honest thought initially was, I'm not prepared for this right now," Rohit said during a conversation with team owner Akash Ambani on MI TV. However, he later realized that the team needed direction and was willing to provide it.
Leadership shift
Major changes in MI's leadership
Rohit's return as captain marks a major change in MI's leadership.
He has been preferred over Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, who were also in contention for the role.
Hardik Pandya, who had replaced Rohit as MI captain before IPL 2024, has been traded to Punjab Kings.
This decision highlights Rohit's importance and experience in leading the team back to its former glory.
Season reflection
Rohit on MI's IPL 2026 performance
Rohit admitted that the last season was disappointing for him and many other players.
"We had a very disappointing season. Not just me, but many other players were quite frustrated with how we were playing," he said.
He stressed the need to get back to the team's former self and find ways to achieve that goal.
Performance issues
'Disappointment wasn't just about playoffs'
Rohit clarified that his disappointment wasn't just about qualifying for the playoffs but also how poorly they played and failed to respond under pressure.
"The responsibilities that people had were not being fulfilled properly," he said.
He emphasized that this was a natural reaction when losing, as other teams are playing well and capitalizing more on you, putting more pressure on you.
Coaching change
Appointment of head coach Kieron Pollard
Before Rohit's appointment, MI made another major change at the top by appointing Kieron Pollard, former batting coach, as head coach.
Rohit hopes their long-standing partnership will translate into their new roles.
"Polly has been an MI legend," he said. "He has been in a coaching role for a few years now, as a batting coach, so he is quite aware of what is happening with the team and understands the value of this team."
Coaching dynamics
Rohit on his relationship with head coach Pollard
Rohit doesn't want his relationship with Pollard to be defined by titles alone.
He hopes the openness and trust they shared as captain and vice-captain will carry over into their new roles.
"What I will be looking forward to is not looking at him like a head coach or someone in a particular position, but like a friend," he said.
Journey
Rohit's journey with MI
Rohit joined MI in 2011 from the now-defunct Deccan Chargers for $2 million (approximately ₹9 crore) and was made captain midway through the 2013 season.
The move proved to be a game-changer as he turned around MI's fortunes, leading them to their maiden IPL title that year.
Under his leadership, MI went on to win four more trophies in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.
As per Cricinfo, Rohit has so far managed MI in 158 IPL matches. He claimed 87 wins and 67 losses, besides tying four matches.
Only MS Dhoni (235) has played more IPL games as captain than Rohit.