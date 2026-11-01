Rohit Sharma set to feature in 2026/27 Vijay Hazare Trophy
What's the story
Former India captain Rohit Sharma is set to participate in the impending Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier List A tournament. The Indian Express reported that Rohit confirmed his availability for the 50-over competition in December. This decision comes as part of India's strategy to give senior players more chances to play domestic cricket ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Tournament timeline
Rohit to join Mumbai team after SL ODIs
Rohit is likely to join the Mumbai team after India's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in December.
The league stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will run from December 14 to 29, with knockout matches scheduled from January 2.
An MCA source confirmed, "He has informed us that he will be playing for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and to consider him available after India's three-ODI series against Sri Lanka at home."
Past experience
Second consecutive appearance
Rohit is set to appear in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the second successive year. He returned to the tournament last season, his first appearance since 2018.
He played two matches for Mumbai in Jaipur, scoring a brilliant 155 off just 94 balls against Sikkim but was dismissed without scoring against Uttarakhand two days later.
Upcoming matches
Rohit to feature in NZ ODIs
Before the domestic tournament, Rohit will play in India's five-match ODI series against hosts New Zealand, starting November 4 in Auckland.
He has already started his preparations by practicing with veteran batter Virat Kohli ahead of the series.
Thereafter, the ODIs against Sri Lanka will be followed by three T20Is from December 22, during which Rohit would be available for domestic cricket.