Rohit Sharma set to feature in 2026/27 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rohit is likely to join the Mumbai team after India's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in December.

The league stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will run from December 14 to 29, with knockout matches scheduled from January 2.

An MCA source confirmed, "He has informed us that he will be playing for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and to consider him available after India's three-ODI series against Sri Lanka at home."