BCCI to discuss Rohit's captaincy future ahead of Australia ODIs 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors are likely to meet with Rohit Sharma regarding his future as captain of the Indian cricket team. This meeting is scheduled for the third day of the ongoing first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, as per Cricbuzz. The main focus of this discussion will be whether Rohit will continue leading the team for the upcoming ODIs against Australia, with considerations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Fitness test Rohit's fitness and captaincy under scrutiny Rohit recently cleared a fitness test at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. While his inclusion in the squad is anticipated, his captaincy remains uncertain. The selectors are expected to discuss this matter directly with him during their meeting on Saturday. Notably, Hardik Pandya (quadriceps injury) and Rishabh Pant (recovering from a foot fracture) will miss these matches due to their respective injuries.

Shubman Gill has been part of India's recent cricket engagements, including the Asia Cup, and faces a demanding schedule with upcoming matches. Given his heavy workload, the selectors may consider resting him from either ODIs or T20Is or both formats. This decision is aimed at managing his fitness levels for upcoming challenges.

Rohit and fellow senior batter Virat Kohli are set to make their return to international cricket with the upcoming Australia tour. This will be their first appearance since the 2025 Champions Trophy. Their return is highly anticipated as it would add experience and strength to India's 50-over setup. Both players have been working hard on their fitness after a period away from international cricket.