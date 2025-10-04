Sam Konstas falters in Sheffield Shield ahead of Ashes: Details  

Sam Konstas's bid for an Ashes call-up started on a disappointing note as he was dismissed for just four runs on the first day of New South Wales's Sheffield Shield match against Western Australia in Perth. The left-arm seamer Joel Paris trapped the right-hander in front of his stumps with a swinging delivery, leaving NSW struggling at 1-9.

Match challenges Konstas survives close calls in tough opening day The match at the WACA was tough for Konstas, who survived two close LBW calls and a dropped catch. Wicketkeeper Joel Curtis dropped a tough one-handed catch off his inside edge. Konstas will be required to make a mark in the upcoming matches to retain his opening spot in the longest format. Notably, he recently smoked a First-Class hundred on Indian soil.

Konstas Here are Konstas's Test numbers Notably, Konstas made a stunning debut in the 2024 Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The 20-year-old scored a brisk 60 off 65 balls in his maiden outing as he brilliantly tackled the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. However, he failed to touch the 30-run mark in each of his following nine innings. Hence, his Test numbers read 163 runs from five Tests at 16.30.

Rising star Weatherald survives dropped catch to score 67 against Queensland Meanwhile, Tasmanian opener Jake Weatherald started his summer on a high note with an impressive 67 off just 99 balls against Queensland at Brisbane's Allan Border Field. Despite his team's early struggles at 3-33 in the 12th over, Weatherald steadied the innings with captain Jordan Silk. The duo added an impressive 80-run partnership for the fourth wicket. He reached his half-century in just 81 balls before being dismissed by experienced pacer Michael Neser.