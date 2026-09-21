Rohit Sharma visits Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of WI ODIs: Details
What's the story
Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai with his wife, Ritika, on Sunday. The videos of the couple offering prayers at the iconic pandal went viral on social media. Rohit and Ritika were seen standing near the idol during their visit. Rohit, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, is set to return to action in the upcoming West Indies ODI series.
Twitter Post
WATCH: Rohit, Ritika at Lalbaugcha Raja
VIDEO OF THE DAY ❤️🙏— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 20, 2026
Rohit Sharma at Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of the important cricket season. [IANS] pic.twitter.com/Nnur6YHRmP
Plans
Rohit set to return in West Indies series
As mentioned, Rohit will soon be seen back on the cricket field. He will open for Team India in a three-match ODI series against West Indies at home, starting September 27.
Fans will be closely watching his performance in this series, especially with the ODI World Cup around the corner.
The upcoming matches are crucial for Rohit, whose future with Team India has been the bone of contention.
Information
India's squad for West Indies ODIs
ODI squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Naman Dhir.