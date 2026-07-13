Rohit Sharma averages 47 versus England in ODIs: Key stats
What's the story
As Team India gears up to face England in a crucial three-match ODI series starting July 14, all eyes will be on talismanic opener Rohit Sharma. The dasher has been instrumental to India's white-ball success, and his numbers against England have also been impressive. He has also enjoyed tremendous success in ODIs played on English soil. On this note, we look at Rohit's ODI record against the Brits.
Consistent performer
3 tons; 800-plus runs
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has so far played 23 ODIs against the Brits. He has accumulated 846 runs in these games at a fine average of 47. The tally includes seven scores of 50 or more, including three tons. 796 of Rohit's runs versus England have come as an opener at 49.75. Only five other openers with at least 750 runs against the Brits own better averages.
Stats
4 tons; 800-plus runs
Rohit's ODI record in England is arguably the best by any modern-day batsman. Across 27 ODIs, he has scored an impressive 1,428 runs at an average of 64.91. This makes him the highest run-scorer among overseas batsmen in England. His ability to tackle swing and bounce has resulted in seven centuries and as many half-centuries on English soil, making him a major threat for the home side's bowlers. While Rohit has tallied seven ODI tons in England, no other visiting batter has even five such scores.
Information
Most runs in the 2019 WC
Rohit smoked as many as five tons in 2019 ICC ODI World Cup, which took place in England. No other batter has smoked as many or more hundreds in a WC event. With 648 runs from nine games at 81, Rohit finished the 2019 tourney as the highest run-getter.
Career
Here are his overall ODI numbers
Coming to his overall ODI stats, Rohit has tallied 33 centuries and 62 fifties in 277 innings across 285 ODIs. While the dasher has scored three ODI double-tons, no other batter has multiple such scores. Rohit, who owns 11,720 ODI runs at 48.83, also owns the most sixes in the format (363).