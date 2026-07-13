Rohit Sharma averages 47 versus England in ODIs: Key stats

Stats

4 tons; 800-plus runs

Rohit's ODI record in England is arguably the best by any modern-day batsman. Across 27 ODIs, he has scored an impressive 1,428 runs at an average of 64.91. This makes him the highest run-scorer among overseas batsmen in England. His ability to tackle swing and bounce has resulted in seven centuries and as many half-centuries on English soil, making him a major threat for the home side's bowlers. While Rohit has tallied seven ODI tons in England, no other visiting batter has even five such scores.