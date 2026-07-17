Rohit Sharma vs Inzamam-ul-Haq in ODIs: Comparing their stats 

Rohit has had an illustrious career in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

As per ESPNcricinfo, he has played 287 matches, scoring a total of 11,757 runs at an impressive average of 48.58.

These numbers make him the seventh-highest run-scorer in ODI history.

Meanwhile, Inzamam bowed out of ODIs with 11,739 across 378 games.

His average is significantly lower in Rohit's comparison (39.52).