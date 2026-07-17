Rohit Sharma vs Inzamam-ul-Haq in ODIs: Comparing their stats
What's the story
Veteran Indian opener Rohit Sharma has surpassed Pakistan's batting great Inzamam-ul-Haq on the all-time ODI run-scorers list. The milestone was achieved during India's second ODI of a three-match series against England at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. On the last ball of the third over, Rohit hit a four off Jofra Archer to take his ODI runs tally to 11,740 runs, one more than Inzamam's career total of 11,739 runs. The former was eventually dismissed for 26 off 47 balls in a game that India lost by four wickets.
Career overview
Rohit's ODI career in numbers
Rohit has had an illustrious career in One Day Internationals (ODIs).
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has played 287 matches, scoring a total of 11,757 runs at an impressive average of 48.58.
These numbers make him the seventh-highest run-scorer in ODI history.
Meanwhile, Inzamam bowed out of ODIs with 11,739 across 378 games.
His average is significantly lower in Rohit's comparison (39.52).
Tons
Who owns more tons?
Rohit's stellar record includes 62 half-centuries and 33 centuries.
Virat Kohli (54) and Sachin Tendulkar (49) are the only batters with more ODI hundreds than Rohit.
Meanwhile, Inzamam touched the three-figure mark just 10 times. He, however, tallied 83 fifties.
While Rohit has three double-centuries in ODI cricket, no other batter has reached the milestone multiple times.
He also owns the highest individual score in the format (264 vs Sri Lanka, 2014).
Inzamam's best ODI score reads 137*.
Numbers
Home & SENA numbers
Rohit averages a stunning 55.5 in home ODIs, having tallied 5,217 runs across 102 innings.
Inzamam had a slightly better average in home games (56.89). This includes 2,674 runs across 64 innings.
The pace-friendly tracks in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) nations have often troubled batters from sub-continent.
Rohit has certainly aced this battle in ODIs, scoring 3,688 runs from 88 innings at 48.52.
Inzamam averages a poor 27.62 in this regard (3,177 runs from 125 innings).
Reasoning
Here's why Rohit owns better numbers
Inzamam played his final ODI match in 2007. The very same year marked Rohit's maiden appearance in the format.
Hence, the two batters played in entirely different eras.
Conditions in today's time are much more conducive for run-scoring.
This is a major factor behind Rohit's dominance in this battle.
Also, over 9,000 of Rohit's ODI runs have come as an opener. Meanwhile, Inzamam tallied over 8,500 runs while operating at four or lower.