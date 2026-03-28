Rohit Sharma owns second-most IPL runs vs KKR: Key stats

Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. MI would want to start well as they look to end a six-season title drought. Eyes will be on Rohit Sharma, who has always been a major threat to KKR. On this note, let's decode his numbers against the three-time champions.

Stats A healthy average of 38.67 Rohit has been brilliant against KKR in the past. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has amassed 1,083 runs across 35 IPL matches against them at an average of 38.67. His strike rate is a fine 127.86. Rohit is only behind David Warner (1,093) in terms of batters with the most IPL runs against KKR. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli (1021) is the only other batter with 1,000-plus runs against the Knight Riders.

50-plus scores Seven scores of 50 or more Rohit has tallied six fifties and a hundred against the Knight Riders. In fact, his best IPL score of 109* also came against them in 2012. However, Rohit has struggled against the Knight Riders at MI's home ground - the Wankhede Stadium. The batter's average comes down to 26.44 in this regard, having tallied 238 runs in 11 games (50s: 2).

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Information Recent struggles agains KKR Rohit's last 50-plus score against KKR came in 2020 (80 off 54 balls). Since this knock, Rohit has only managed 179 runs across nine games versus them at a paltry average of 19.88. His strike rate of 101.12 has also been dismal. Hence, the MI ace would be raring to enhance his numbers.

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Rohit vs Narine Struggles versus Narine Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner Sunil Narine has been among Rohit's major nemesis. The former has dismissed Rohit eight times in the IPL. This is the most a bowler has dismissed a particular batter in the competition's history. Across 21 innings, he has managed to score just 141 runs off 134 balls against Narine at a strike rate of 106.71.