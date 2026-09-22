Rohit vs Sehwag: Who clocked better numbers as an opener?

Sehwag made his ODI debut in 1999 when legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid were already established players.

On the other hand, Rohit made his entry into the ODI format in 2007 with these same cricketing giants at the twilight of their careers.

Both cricketers have had their fair share of differences while batting, but have been successful due to their unique abilities with the bat.