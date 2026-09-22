Rohit vs Sehwag: Who clocked better numbers as an opener?
What's the story
Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag are two of India's most explosive cricketers. Both batters, who will go down as two of India's best all-format openers, earned tremendous success with their aggressive batting styles. However, they made their debuts in different eras and had slightly different approaches to the game. While Sehwag was known for his all-out attacking style from the start, Rohit has a more measured approach to aggression. On this note, we dissect their numbers for India as openers across formats.
Career paths
Era of debut and impact on the team
Sehwag made his ODI debut in 1999 when legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid were already established players.
On the other hand, Rohit made his entry into the ODI format in 2007 with these same cricketing giants at the twilight of their careers.
Both cricketers have had their fair share of differences while batting, but have been successful due to their unique abilities with the bat.
Style comparison
Sehwag way ahead in Test cricket
Sehwag was known for his aggressive batting style, especially during the powerplay overs. He had a knack for going after bowlers right from the start.
He clocked 8,207 Test runs as an opener in Tests while averaging a stunning 50.04.
As per Cricinfo, his strike rate of 83.1 is the best among openers with at least 3,500 Test runs.
Meanwhile, Rohit's sample size is much smaller. He scored 2,697 Test runs as an opener at 42.8.
Alongside his average, his strike rate is also much lower (58.73). Hence, Sehwag pips Rohit as a Test opener in all aspects.
Statistical analysis
Comparing their ODI numbers
In terms of ODI stats, Rohit has scored 9,865 runs as an opener at a strike rate of 96.39.
His average of 54.5 is the best for any opener with at least 3,000 ODI runs.
Sehwag scored 7,518 runs while opening the proceedings at a much lower average (36.49).
However, his strike rate is still the best among openers with at least 4,500 runs (104.72).
Though Sehwag once again wins the strike rate battle, an average of 54.5 suggests that Rohit has been far more consistent in this format.
Information
Sehwag played a handful of T20Is
When it comes to T20I cricket, Rohit bowed out with a massive 3,750 runs as an opener at 32.6 (SR: 143.02). Sehwag played just 19 games in the format, scoring 394 runs at 21.88 (SR: 145.38). Hence, the comparison of their T20I numbers would be fundamentally unfair.
Aspects
Who aced the overseas affair?
Coming to their numbers in overseas conditions, Sehwag tallied 8,953 international runs while opening the batting outside India.
He averaged a decent 38.42 in this regard. Opener Rohit scored 8,345 runs in this regard at 44.38.
Meanwhile, Sehwag's international numbers as an opener drop further down in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).
He managed just 3,610 runs at 30.59. Opener Rohit has done well in this regard, scoring 4,964 runs at 44.32.
Hence, Rohit prevails when it comes to adaptability to conditions.
Tons
Who has clocked more tons?
Rohit's tally of 46 international tons (9 in Tests, 32 in ODIs, and 5 in T20Is) as an opener is only second to Australia's David Warner's 49.
Sehwag clocked 36 tons in this regard (22 in Tests and 14 in ODIs).
However, Rohit has also clocked four double-tons, out of which three have come in ODIs.
Meanwhile, six of Sehwag's seven double tons have come in Tests. This also includes a couple of triple-hundreds.