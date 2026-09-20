Serie A 2026-27, Inter hold Roma to 2-2 draw: Stats

Lautaro's first goal came just two minutes into the second half after a brilliant assist from Marcus Thuram.

The Argentine captain then scored again in the 80th minute, capitalizing on a cross from the left to Yann Aurel Bisseck, who got in front of his marker and inadvertently laid it off to Lautaro.

Despite Inter's late pressure, including a close chance from Thuram and an effort that hit the bar, they had to settle for a draw.