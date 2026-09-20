Serie A 2026-27, Inter hold Roma to 2-2 draw: Stats
What's the story
Inter Milan and AS Roma played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in a crucial Serie A clash at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. Matchweek 5 of the Serie A season between the two teams was a tale of two halves. Manu Kone opened the scoring for Roma in the sixth minute, capitalizing on Inter's defensive errors. He doubled his tally in the 36th minute after VAR overturned an initial offside decision. Inter responded strongly in the second half, with Lautaro Martinez scoring twice.
Comeback
Inter's Lautaro cancels out Kone's brace
Lautaro's first goal came just two minutes into the second half after a brilliant assist from Marcus Thuram.
The Argentine captain then scored again in the 80th minute, capitalizing on a cross from the left to Yann Aurel Bisseck, who got in front of his marker and inadvertently laid it off to Lautaro.
Despite Inter's late pressure, including a close chance from Thuram and an effort that hit the bar, they had to settle for a draw.
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A look at the standings
Roma remain top of the Serie A 2026-27 standings after 5 matches with 13 points on board (W4 D1). Roma's goal difference reads +11. On the other hand, Inter too are on 13 points and remain unbeaten. Inter are 2nd with a goal difference of +7.
Do you know?
Unique record for Inter under Chivu
As per Opta, this is the sixth time since Chivu became coach that Inter have not lost a Serie A match after being two goals down. Notably, it had only happened to the Nerazzurri six times in the previous 10 seasons.
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Kone joins these legends
French midfielder Kone is the 5th player in Roma's history capable of scoring at least two goals in a 1st half of Serie A against Inter, after Totti (2013), Balbo (1995), Graziani (1986) and Pruzzo (1980).
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Lautaro gets to 179 goals for Inter
In 381 games for Inter, club legend Lautaro has raced to 179 goals across all competitions. As many as 136 of his goals for Inter have come in Serie A from 271 matches. He owns 4 goals from 4 league games this season.