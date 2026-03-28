Romario Shepherd claims 3/54 versus SRH in IPL 2026 opener

Spell

Shepherd goes for plenty in his 4-over spell

Introduced in the 8th over, Shepherd conceded 16 runs. Both Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen attacked him. In the 14th over, Shepherd dimissed Klaasen and conceded 9 runs. In the 17th over, Shepherd gave away 12 runs and dismissed Harsh Dubey. He conceded another 17 runs in his final over and dismissed Aniket Verma, who smashed a breezy 18-ball 43.