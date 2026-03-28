Romario Shepherd claims 3/54 versus SRH in IPL 2026 opener
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd claimed 3/54 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener. Despite his three wickets, Shepherd proved to be costly as he went for 54 runs. His economy rate was 13.50. SRH ended up managing a score of 201/9 in 20 overs. Here are further details and stats.
Spell
Shepherd goes for plenty in his 4-over spell
Introduced in the 8th over, Shepherd conceded 16 runs. Both Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen attacked him. In the 14th over, Shepherd dimissed Klaasen and conceded 9 runs. In the 17th over, Shepherd gave away 12 runs and dismissed Harsh Dubey. He conceded another 17 runs in his final over and dismissed Aniket Verma, who smashed a breezy 18-ball 43.
Information
Shepherd has raced to 215 wickets in 20 overs cricket
Shepherd has raced to 215 wickets in 20 overs cricket from 233 matches (209 innings). He averages 26.21, as per ESPNcricinfo. In the IPL, he has picked 13 scalps from 19 matches at 35.53.