This season could be my last in football: Cristiano Ronaldo
What's the story
Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese footballer, has hinted that he could be nearing the end of his illustrious playing career. In a recent interview with Vogue, the 41-year-old Al-Nassr star admitted that this season could "probably" be his last in professional football. "This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy." The revelation comes as Ronaldo continues to score goals regularly and shows no signs of slowing down.
Future pursuits
I have my entire future planned, says Ronaldo
Ronaldo has already started planning for life after football.
"I already have my entire future planned. I have so many things to keep me busy that it's difficult to name just one," he said in the interview.
He also expressed his desire to travel more, play padel (a sport he enjoys), and enjoy what he's achieved over the past 25 years with a lot of sacrifice.
Personal life
Wedding to Georgina Rodriguez
Ronaldo's interview came around the time of his wedding to Georgina Rodriguez, with a family ceremony held at their home in Cascais last week.
The Portugal star has since returned to Al Nassr but missed the club's opening Saudi Pro League game against Al Fateh after a busy summer with the national team.
In 2023, he had expressed interest in owning a football club after retirement.
Coaching plans
Coaching not an option for Ronaldo
Despite his interest in club ownership, coaching doesn't seem to be on Ronaldo's post-retirement agenda.
"I'm not thinking about being a coach of the first team or any team. It doesn't even cross my mind," he had said in an interview with Portuguese publication NOW.
For now, his focus remains on football and reaching the milestone of 1,000 goals for club and country.
Numbers
Decoding Ronaldo's numbers
Ronaldo has scored 129 goals in 148 matches for Al-Nassr across all competitions.
102 of his goals have come from 107 Saudi Pro League matches.
Overall in his club career, Ronaldo has smashed a whopping 830 goals.
For Portugal, the veteran forward has bagged another 146 goals from 233 matches.
He owns a total of 976 career goals and is 24 shy of the 1,000-mark.