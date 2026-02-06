Al-Nassr respond to Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from squad: Details here

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Al-Nassr squad for the second consecutive game, raising questions about his future at the Saudi Arabian club. The 41-year-old superstar missed a recent Saudi Pro League match against Al-Riyadh, which his team won 1-0. Portuguese outlet A Bola reported that Ronaldo declined to play due to dissatisfaction with how the club is being managed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Response Al-Nassr issue statement on Ronaldo's absence The Saudi Pro League acknowledged Ronaldo's contribution to the club's growth and ambition, but emphasized that "no individual - however significant - determines decisions beyond their own club." This statement comes amid speculation about the Portuguese star's discontent with his current situation at Al-Nassr. The club is currently up against Al-Ittihad in Matchweek 20 of the SPL 2025-26 season.

Contract details A look at Ronaldo's journey with Al-Nassr Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December 2022 after leaving Manchester United, becoming the highest-paid player in football history with an annual salary of £177m. Despite the club's 10 Saudi Pro League titles and calling his signing "history in the making," Ronaldo has only won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 since joining. He signed a new two-year contract in June 2025.

