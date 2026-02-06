Al-Nassr respond to Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from squad: Details here
What's the story
Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Al-Nassr squad for the second consecutive game, raising questions about his future at the Saudi Arabian club. The 41-year-old superstar missed a recent Saudi Pro League match against Al-Riyadh, which his team won 1-0. Portuguese outlet A Bola reported that Ronaldo declined to play due to dissatisfaction with how the club is being managed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).
Response
Al-Nassr issue statement on Ronaldo's absence
The Saudi Pro League acknowledged Ronaldo's contribution to the club's growth and ambition, but emphasized that "no individual - however significant - determines decisions beyond their own club." This statement comes amid speculation about the Portuguese star's discontent with his current situation at Al-Nassr. The club is currently up against Al-Ittihad in Matchweek 20 of the SPL 2025-26 season.
Contract details
A look at Ronaldo's journey with Al-Nassr
Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December 2022 after leaving Manchester United, becoming the highest-paid player in football history with an annual salary of £177m. Despite the club's 10 Saudi Pro League titles and calling his signing "history in the making," Ronaldo has only won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 since joining. He signed a new two-year contract in June 2025.
Club ownership
Ronaldo reportedly upset over Benzema's move to rivals Al-Hilal
Both Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, the most successful club in the country with 19 league titles, are among the teams controlled by PIF, which also owns Newcastle United. BBC Sport reported that former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema's transfer to league leaders Al-Hilal from Al-Ittihad earlier this week is a major reason for Ronaldo's frustration at Al-Nassr. The French striker scored a hat-trick on his debut for Al-Hilal in a 6-0 victory over Al-Okhdood on Thursday.