Luke Ronchi to step down as New Zealand batting coach
What's the story
New Zealand's batting coach Luke Ronchi has announced his resignation from the role. He will leave at the end of this year's home series against India, having accepted a position as head coach with Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL). Ronchi has been serving as New Zealand's full-time batting coach since 2020, after taking over from Peter Fulton.
Coaching achievements
Ronchi's coaching successes with New Zealand
Ronchi's coaching stint has been marked by a number of successes.
He was part of the New Zealand team that won the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and reached the finals of ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2021 and 2026.
He also oversaw New Zealand to their historic 3-0 Test series win, as well as ODI series victories in India in 2024 and 2026, respectively.
Team impact
Tom Latham on Ronchi's departure
New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham has acknowledged the impact of Ronchi's departure on the team.
He said, "He's such a valued member of this group... so it's disappointing to be losing a guy like Ronchs."
Latham also emphasized how every player's game has improved under Ronchi's guidance and praised his hard work for the team.
Coaching reflections
Ronchi reflects on his time with the national side
Reflecting on his six-year stint with the national side, Ronchi called it a career highlight.
He said, "Coming back to the national set up has been a dream come true for me and I'm immensely grateful to my fellow coaches and the players for the opportunity to work alongside them."
He also expressed pride in some memorable moments during his tenure and wished everyone well for future endeavors.
Succession plan
NZC to announce Ronchi's successor in due course
New Zealand Cricket has confirmed that it will announce Ronchi's successor in due course. The decision comes as the cricketing body prepares for a transition period after Ronchi's departure.
His new role with Melbourne Renegades will begin after the India series, marking a new chapter in his coaching career.