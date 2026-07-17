Luke Ronchi to step down as New Zealand batting coach

Ronchi's coaching stint has been marked by a number of successes.

He was part of the New Zealand team that won the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and reached the finals of ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2021 and 2026.

He also oversaw New Zealand to their historic 3-0 Test series win, as well as ODI series victories in India in 2024 and 2026, respectively.