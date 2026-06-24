ICC Test Rankings: Root, Henry attain top spots

ODI updates

Gill rises to 2nd spot in ODI rankings

In the ICC Men's ODI Rankings, India's captain Shubman Gill has moved up three places to second among batters. This comes after his stellar performance in the home series against Afghanistan, where he scored a total of 238 runs and was named Player of the Series. While NZ's Daryl Mitchell tops the rankings, Indian talismans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are third and fourth, respectively. Left-handers Ishan Kishan (43rd) and Yashaswi Jaiswal (71st) also made significant progress in their respective rankings.