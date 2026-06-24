ICC Test Rankings: Root, Henry attain top spots
What's the story
England's Joe Root and New Zealand's Matt Henry have surged to the top of the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings. The development came after their respective performances in the second match of the ongoing England-New Zealand series at The Oval. Root, who scored 46 and 77 in the match, has now started his 12th stint as the No. 1 batter in the world. He currently owns 871 rating points.
Rankings shift
Root surpasses Brook; Henry equals Bumrah
Root's stellar performance in the match helped him surpass his teammate Harry Brook (866 rating points) and Australia's Travis Head (853 rating points) to reclaim the top spot. Meanwhile, Henry's impressive match haul of 11-109 saw him equal India's Jasprit Bumrah at the top of the bowling rankings. Both pacers now own 870 rating points. Henry's rating points are now the second-highest by a New Zealand bowler in Tests after Richard Hadlee, who peaked with 909 in 1985.
Player progress
Notable moves for other players
The latest rankings update also saw New Zealand's Glenn Phillips and Henry Nicholls, both centurions in the match, make significant strides. Phillips moved up eight places to 31st while Nicholls climbed 13 spots to reach 40th. Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra returned to the top 10 of the batting rankings. In terms of bowling, England's Jofra Archer (50th) and Jacob Bethell (85th) also made notable jumps after their performances in The Oval Test.
ODI updates
Gill rises to 2nd spot in ODI rankings
In the ICC Men's ODI Rankings, India's captain Shubman Gill has moved up three places to second among batters. This comes after his stellar performance in the home series against Afghanistan, where he scored a total of 238 runs and was named Player of the Series. While NZ's Daryl Mitchell tops the rankings, Indian talismans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are third and fourth, respectively. Left-handers Ishan Kishan (43rd) and Yashaswi Jaiswal (71st) also made significant progress in their respective rankings.