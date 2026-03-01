Rovman Powell attains this sixes record for West Indies (T20Is)

West Indies' Rovman Powell is now the first West Indies batsman to hit 150 sixes in T20Is. The big-hitting player attained the milestone versus India in Match 52 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. Powell hit an unbeaten 19-ball 34, smoking two maximums along the way. He helped WI get to 196/4 in 20 overs. Here are further details and stats.

Information Powell shares unbeaten 76-run stand alongside Holder WI were 119/4 when Jason Holder joined Powell in the middle. The two powered their side with an unbeaten 76-run stand off 35 balls. Powell's 34* had two sixes and three fours. He struck at 178.95.

Stats Powell gets past Pooran's 149 sixes Powell has now got to 150 T20I sixes. In 117 T20Is (103 innings), Powell owns a tally of 2,261 runs at 25.98 (SR: 141.84). Powell surpassed Nicholas Pooran in terms of sixes for West Indies. Notably, Pooran slammed 149 sixes from 106 matches (97 innings). Pooran, who has retired from internationals, is WI's highest scorer in T20Is (2,275 runs).

Do you know? Powell is closing in on 400 T20 sixes In 328 T20s (295 innings), Powell now owns 394 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo. He is six shy of 400. Powell is also closing in on 6,000 T20 runs. He owns 5,944 runs at 25.40.

