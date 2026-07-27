RPSG Group to build high-performance cricket center in Manchester
What's the story
Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group has announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art high-performance cricket center near the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. The project comes after a multi-million-pound deal between Goenka and Lancashire County Cricket Club, which will see the development of a facility on land behind Old Trafford. Here are further details.
Ownership details
Goenka's stake in Manchester franchise
Goenka, who owns the IPL team Lucknow Super Giants, holds a 70% stake in the Manchester franchise (Manchester Super Giants) of The Hundred, an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)-run tournament.
The Manchester Super Giants are currently second in The Hundred with one win and one no-result.
Facility upgrade
Details of the high-performance center
The new facility will see the transformation of the club's existing indoor center into a much-improved venue with indoor nets, a gym, outdoor training spaces, and sports science and medical facilities.
The development is part of RPSG and Lancashire Cricket's long-term vision to create top-notch cricket infrastructure at Old Trafford.
Legacy building
Joint statement from Goenka and Lancashire
In a joint statement with Lancashire, Goenka said, "Cricket is at the heart of RPSG Group's sporting investments, and this partnership reflects our long-term commitment to the game."
He added that they are proud to invest in a project that will benefit the Club, Super Giants family, and wider game for years to come.
Training advantage
Center to benefit all teams under RPSG Group
The high-performance center will provide elite training facilities for all teams under the RPSG Group, including Lucknow Super Giants, Manchester Super Giants, and Durban's Super Giants.
It will also cater to international and touring sides playing at Old Trafford.
The development is part of a long-term strategy to ensure all Red Rose teams are well-equipped for success on the field.