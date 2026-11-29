Russell's performance in the qualifying rounds was nothing short of spectacular. He had initially secured provisional pole on his first runs and maintained it through the final effort.

The lap time put him 0.128s ahead of teammate Antonelli, with Norris trailing by more than four tenths in third place.

Oscar Piastri from McLaren and Isack Hadjar from Red Bull followed in fourth and fifth places respectively, with Hadjar outpacing Max Verstappen as both Red Bulls qualified fifth and sixth.