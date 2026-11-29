Formula 1, George Russell takes pole in Qatar: Details here
What's the story
Formula 1 driver George Russell has clinched the pole position at the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix, dominating all three segments of qualifying. The British driver set a blistering time of 1m 21.695s, which was enough to secure P1. His Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli followed closely behind with a time of 1:21.823s, while McLaren's Lando Norris secured third place with a time of 1:22.175s.
Qualifying details
Russell tops the charts
Russell's performance in the qualifying rounds was nothing short of spectacular. He had initially secured provisional pole on his first runs and maintained it through the final effort.
The lap time put him 0.128s ahead of teammate Antonelli, with Norris trailing by more than four tenths in third place.
Oscar Piastri from McLaren and Isack Hadjar from Red Bull followed in fourth and fifth places respectively, with Hadjar outpacing Max Verstappen as both Red Bulls qualified fifth and sixth.
Qualifying results
Notable performers from qualifying
Charles Leclerc secured seventh place, with Arvid Lindblad of Racing Bulls splitting the Ferraris in eighth.
Lewis Hamilton followed closely behind in ninth place while Liam Lawson from sister VCARB rounded out the top 10.
Ollie Bearman missed out on Q3 by a whisker, finishing 11th ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly in 12th position.
Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) finished 13th but will face scrutiny for allegedly being impeded by Rafael Camara during the session.
Team struggles
Sainz and Albon eliminated in 17th and 18th positions respectively
Williams had a disappointing outing as Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon were eliminated in 17th and 18th positions respectively.
They were joined by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll who finished P19 and P20.
Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez (who was already set to drop backward after carrying forward a five-place grid penalty from Las Vegas) rounded off the bottom two spots in 21st and 22nd positions respectively.