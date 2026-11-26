Ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, Russell spoke about his earlier comments and Verstappen's race performance.

Russell admitted that he found it "reasonably amusing" considering Verstappen's impressive performance in Las Vegas.

"I stand by what I said after practice, but he was the one who went out and won the race and I didn't, and I'm sure he had a bit of a laugh about that and it was reasonably amusing," said Russell to reporters.

"He drove an incredible race and won it and he can afford to say what he wants."