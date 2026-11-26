'Quite amusing': George Russell on Max Verstappen's post-race jibe
What's the story
George Russell has responded to Max Verstappen's post-race criticism, calling it "quite amusing." The Red Bull Racing driver had said that Russell was "so far below my level" after winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix. This was in response to Mercedes driver Russell's comment during practice, where he said, "somebody has to stand up to this guy," following an on-track confrontation.
Race acknowledgment
I found it reasonably amusing: Russell
Ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, Russell spoke about his earlier comments and Verstappen's race performance.
Russell admitted that he found it "reasonably amusing" considering Verstappen's impressive performance in Las Vegas.
"I stand by what I said after practice, but he was the one who went out and won the race and I didn't, and I'm sure he had a bit of a laugh about that and it was reasonably amusing," said Russell to reporters.
"He drove an incredible race and won it and he can afford to say what he wants."
Relationship clarification
Russell opens up on reconciling with Verstappen
When asked about reconciling with Verstappen, Russell said, "We're all competitors out there. There's no right or wrong way about the mentality everybody has."
He stressed that everyone is different and it's not necessary to agree with one another.
Russell made it clear that he isn't looking to be best friends with anyone on the grid but is focused on winning races.
Incident reflection
Russell hints at changing media approach
Russell has learned from the Las Vegas incident, one of many between him and four-time champion Verstappen over the years.
He said, "It's all avoidable at the end of the day. It's all a bit unnecessary."
The British driver also hinted that he might tone down his openness with media in future to avoid such situations.
Information
Russell owns 8 podium finishes in 2026 F1 season
Russell is placed 4th in the 2026 Formula 1 standings. He owns 264 points. Notably, Russel owns 8 podium finishes this season and has won three races.