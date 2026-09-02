'No rush': Ruturaj Gaikwad on former coach Stephen Fleming's replacement
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has said that the franchise is not in a hurry to find a replacement for Stephen Fleming. The former head coach had stepped down after serving the team for 17 years. Gaikwad's comments come as CSK prepares for the upcoming season and mini-auction, without any immediate plans to announce a new appointment.
Transition talk
No rush to find head coach, says Gaikwad
Speaking to reporters at a media interaction in Coimbatore, Gaikwad confirmed that while CSK is considering Fleming's successor, there is no rush to make a decision.
"We will have a head coach. The management is obviously thinking about it. There is still plenty of time before the IPL, so there is no rush to make a decision," he said.
Legacy impact
Fleming's departure marks end of an era
Fleming, the former New Zealand captain, first joined CSK as a player in the inaugural IPL season (2008) before taking over as head coach the following year.
Under Fleming's guidance, CSK enjoyed an unprecedented era of success. He led the franchise to five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies.
During his time, CSK made it to the playoffs a record 12 times and reached 10 IPL finals, establishing themselves as one of the most consistent teams.
Captaincy insights
Gaikwad opens up on captaincy and added responsibilities
Gaikwad, who took over the CSK captaincy from MS Dhoni, admitted that his life has changed a lot in the past year.
He said he is comfortable with the added responsibility and is happy to continue as long as he enjoys it.
"Taking over from MS Dhoni comes with a lot of responsibility because of his immense success, and naturally, there are high expectations for more wins and titles," Gaikwad said.
Fan support
Gaikwad urges fans to be patient with players
Reflecting on CSK's journey, Gaikwad acknowledged that the franchise is going through a tough phase.
"As CSK fans and as a franchise, we've been on an incredible journey. Since 2008, almost every cycle has brought us an IPL trophy, and very few franchises have been able to achieve that level of consistency. Our fans have stood by us through some incredible moments, and now we need them to stay with us through the difficult times as well," he concluded.