Ruturaj Gaikwad prepares for West Indies ODIs: His numbers
What's the story
Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, has started his preparations for India's upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies. The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) nets have been the venue of his intense training sessions. With Shreyas Iyer unavailable due to Asian Games commitments, Gaikwad is likely to bat at No. 4 in the ODI squad. He was recently included in the squad for the impending series.
Career highlights
Gaikwad's previous ODI stint
Gaikwad has previously filled in for Iyer when he was ruled out of the home ODI series against South Africa due to a rib injury.
After nearly two years away from the national team, Gaikwad was recalled and scored a brilliant century in his second ODI.
However, he was dropped for the next series despite his impressive performance.
Career stats
Gaikwad's List A record
Gaikwad made his debut during the 2016/17 Vijay Hazare Trophy.
In a stellar career, the right-handed batter has 5,334 runs from 104 matches at an incredible average of 58.61. His tally includes 21 tons and 20 half-centuries.
In his nine ODIs, Gaikwad has scored 228 runs at an average of 28.50, including a century and a half-century. His strike rate is around 90.
Century
Gaikwad's ton against SA
Before his eighth ODI for Team India, Gaikwad had 123 runs at an average of 17.57 (50s: 1).
During last December's Raipur ODI against South Africa, the Indian batter slammed his maiden century in the format.
According to Cricbuzz, Gaikwad has the second-fastest ODI ton for India against South Africa (77 balls), only behind Yusuf Pathan, who reached the landmark off 68 balls in Centurion in 2011.
Information
Gaikwad's recent form
After the South Africa series, Gaikwad shone for Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He smashed 413 runs from seven games at 82.60, including two tons. His strike rate in the tournament shot to 115.04. Gaikwad also scored 274 runs at 54.80 in the recent Sri Lanka A-Team Tri Series.