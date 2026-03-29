Ruturaj Gaikwad averages 45-plus vs RR in IPL: Key stats

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The clash is scheduled for March 30 at Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Eyes will be on CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been among the most consistent batters in recent IPL seasons. He also owns a strong record against the Royals. Here we decode the same.

Stats Gaikwad owns a hundred versus RR According to ESPNcricinfo, Gaikwad has scored 273 runs across eight games against the Men in Pink. He averages a brilliant 45.5 against the team as his strike rate reads 133.82. Gaikwad has two 50-plus scores against the team, which includes his maiden IPL hundred in the 2021 season (101* off 60 balls). Murali Vijay and Shane Watson are the only other CSK batters with IPL hundreds against RR.

Information Has Gaikwad been consistent versus RR? Though Gaikwad has crossed the 40-run mark four times across eight innings against the Royals, he has been dismissed under 11 in each of the other four. The batter's last four scores against RR read 47, 42*, and 63.

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