Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl surpasses 2,000 runs in T20Is: Key stats

Zimbabwe, needing a big partnership to chase down Bangladesh's total, struggled with their batting.

The closest they got was a 44-run fourth-wicket stand between Sikandar Raza and Milton Shumba.

However, none of their batters could score more than Burl's 29 runs.

Burl added 29 runs alongside Tashinga Musekiwa for the 7th wicket after adding 12 with Clive Madande.

He was dismissed in the 14th over with spinner Rishad Hossain picking his wicket.

Zimbabwe were reduced to 109/7.