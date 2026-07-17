Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl surpasses 2,000 runs in T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
Bangladesh leveled the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with a convincing 34-run victory in the second match at Bulawayo. After being put to bat first, Bangladesh scored 186/5 in 20 overs as Zimbabwe dropped five catches during the innings. In response, the home side fell for 152 in 19.4 overs. Ryan Burl was his side's top scorer, smashing 29 runs. Notably, he went past 2,000 runs in T20Is for Zimbabwe.
Game dynamics
Zimbabwe falter in the chase, lose by 34 runs
Zimbabwe, needing a big partnership to chase down Bangladesh's total, struggled with their batting.
The closest they got was a 44-run fourth-wicket stand between Sikandar Raza and Milton Shumba.
However, none of their batters could score more than Burl's 29 runs.
Burl added 29 runs alongside Tashinga Musekiwa for the 7th wicket after adding 12 with Clive Madande.
He was dismissed in the 14th over with spinner Rishad Hossain picking his wicket.
Zimbabwe were reduced to 109/7.
Runs
2nd Zimbabwe batter to breach 2,000 T20I runs
Burl's 29 had one four and a six. He faced 19 balls.
With this effort, he surpassed 2,000 runs in the format for Zimbabwe.
Playing his 120th match (111 innings), Burl has amassed 2,007 runs at 25.73. He has hit 4 fifties.
Notably, he is the 2nd Zimbabwe batter with 2,000-plus T20I runs. Sikandar Raza leads the show with 3,137 runs from 135 matches (130 innings) at 26.58.
Information
Breaking down his numbers
In 55 home matches, Burl owns 926 runs at 23.74 (50s: 1). In 33 away matches (home of opposition), he has smashed 530 runs at 24.09 (50s: 3). Lastly, he has hit 551 runs from 32 neutral venue games at 32.41.