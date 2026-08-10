The Hundred: Ryan Rickelton goes past 5,000 T20 runs
What's the story
Sunrisers Leeds have all but secured their place in the knockout stages of The Hundred after a resounding 71-run victory over Welsh Fire at Headingley. The win not only boosted their Net Run Rate (NRR) but also left them on the brink of a top-three finish. Ryan Rickelton, who scored a fiery 40 in the game, went past 5,000 T20 runs during his stay. Here we look at his stats and records.
Knock
A fine hand from Rickelton
The Sunrisers put up a dominant display, thanks to Mitchell Marsh and Rickelton's explosive opening partnership of 89 runs in just 51 balls.
While the former top-scored with a quickfire 50 off 34 balls, Rickelton contributed with a blistering 40 off just 22 balls.
The latter hit three fours and as many sixes, helping Sunrisers post a massive total of 201/4.
In response, Welsh Fire could only manage a meager total of 130/6.
Career
4 tons in the format
As per Cricinfo, Rickelton has raced to a tally of 5,018 runs from 177 T20 matches (170 innings) at an average of 32.16. His strike rate is a fine 149.43.
The South African boasts 34 fifty-plus scores in the 20-over format. This also includes four centuries.
741 of his runs have come in 29 T20Is at 28.50 (50s: 4).
Campaign
Sensational run in ongoing season
Rickelton has been on a roll in his debut The Hundred season, hammering 274 runs from seven matches at an average of 45.66.
He has been striking at a stunning 173.41, having hit two fifties. 1,349 of his runs have come across 35 SA20 matches at 43.51.
In the Indian Premier League, the southpaw has scored 836 runs from 26 matches at 34.83.