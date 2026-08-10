The Hundred: Ryan Rickelton goes past 5,000 T20 runs 

The Sunrisers put up a dominant display, thanks to Mitchell Marsh and Rickelton's explosive opening partnership of 89 runs in just 51 balls.

While the former top-scored with a quickfire 50 off 34 balls, Rickelton contributed with a blistering 40 off just 22 balls.

The latter hit three fours and as many sixes, helping Sunrisers post a massive total of 201/4.

In response, Welsh Fire could only manage a meager total of 130/6.