Ryan ten Doeschate named Knight Riders' head of cricket strategy 

As the Head of Cricket Strategy, ten Doeschate will lead the strategic direction for scouting, player recruitment, squad planning, and performance evaluation across all four teams under the Knight Riders Group.

He will also be an assistant coach for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR), and Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR).

His first assignment in this new role will be with TKR at CPL 2026 starting August 7.