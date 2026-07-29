Ryan ten Doeschate named Knight Riders' head of cricket strategy
What's the story
Ryan ten Doeschate has been appointed as the Head of Cricket Strategy by Knight Riders Sports. The move was confirmed a day after Cricinfo reported his exit from the assistant coach role for India's men's team, a position he held for two years. Ten Doeschate will now be responsible for overseeing cricket strategy and player development across all franchises owned by Knight Riders Group.
Role details
Role and responsibilities of ten Doeschate
As the Head of Cricket Strategy, ten Doeschate will lead the strategic direction for scouting, player recruitment, squad planning, and performance evaluation across all four teams under the Knight Riders Group.
He will also be an assistant coach for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR), and Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR).
His first assignment in this new role will be with TKR at CPL 2026 starting August 7.
Previous experience
Ten Doeschate's journey with Knight Riders
Ten Doeschate, a former Netherlands captain, has been associated with the Knight Riders since he played for KKR in IPL 2011.
He was part of the title-winning squads in 2012 and 2014 and then served on the coaching staff from 2022 to 2024.
During his time as a coach, KKR won their third title under mentor Gautam Gambhir, head coach Chandrakant Pandit, and captain Shreyas Iyer.
Return announcement
Ten Doeschate on his new role
After KKR's IPL 2024 victory, ten Doeschate was picked by Gambhir as part of his support-staff team.
Now, he is returning to the Knight Riders setup with a focus on strengthening scouting and building a long-term cricket strategy.
"I'm excited to be back with the Knight Riders in this role," said ten Doeschate after his appointment.
Plans
Venky Mysore on ten Doeschate's appointment
Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Riders Sports, expressed his delight at ten Doeschate's return.
He said, "His deep understanding of our philosophy, combined with his experience across franchise and international cricket, makes him ideally suited for this role."
Mysore added that ten Doeschate would help shape the next phase of growth across the Knight Riders ecosystem.