US Open: Elena Rybakina reaches semis, secures World No. 1
What's the story
Elena Rybakina has secured her place in the semi-finals of the 2026 US Open. The second seed defeated qualifier Zheng Qinwen with a scoreline of 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and 14 minutes. This is Rybakina's first semi-final appearance at Flushing Meadows and she will officially be crowned the new WTA World No. 1 next week. Here's more.
Ranking impact
Rybakina set to become World No. 1
Rybakina's win not only takes her to the semi-finals but also guarantees her the top spot in the WTA rankings.
The Kazakhstani player started the US Open as one of four players who could finish it at No. 1, and now she has secured it for herself.
This ends Aryna Sabalenka's 99-week reign at the top and delays Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff's bids for the No. 1 ranking.
Match details
Rybakina makes a stunning comeback: Match by the numbers
Rybakina was on the verge of defeat in the third set, trailing 4-3 and facing a break point.
However, she saved it with an aggressive net rush, triggering a six-point run that led her to victory.
Rybakina doled out 5 aces compared to Zheng's 7.
She also committed more double faults (5-4).
Rybakina had an 80% win on the 1st serve and 75% win on the 2nd.
She converted 3/13 break points.
Do you know?
47-13 win-loss record in 2026
Rybakina extended her 2026 record to 47-13 on the WTA Tour. Only fellow semi-finalist Jessica Pegula has won more tour-level matches this year. She has a 50-12 win-loss record.
Information
74-24 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Rybakina now owns a 74-24 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Her performance at the US Open reads 13-6. Notably, Rybakina is chasing her maiden US Open crown. She remains a two-time Grand Slam winner and three-time finalist.
Records
Records set by Rybakina
As per Opta, since 1975, Rybakina (27 years 89 days) is the second-oldest player to first obtain the World No. 1 ranking, after Angelique Kerber (28 years 238 days).
Rybakina is also one of the three players representing an Asian country to reach the semi-final of both the Australian Open and US Open in the Open Era along with Li Na and Naomi Osaka.