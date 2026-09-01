US Open: Elena Rybakina reaches semis, secures World No. 1

Rybakina's win not only takes her to the semi-finals but also guarantees her the top spot in the WTA rankings.

The Kazakhstani player started the US Open as one of four players who could finish it at No. 1, and now she has secured it for herself.

This ends Aryna Sabalenka's 99-week reign at the top and delays Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff's bids for the No. 1 ranking.