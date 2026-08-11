Duan Jansen included in South Africa's white-ball series against Namibia
What's the story
Duan Jansen, the twin brother of South African pacer Marco Jansen, has earned his maiden national call-up. Jansen will be part of South Africa's white-ball tour of Namibia later this month. The squad will be led by left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin in a T20I tri-series against hosts Namibia and Zimbabwe. SA will play a three-match ODI series against Namibia thereafter.
Team composition
A look at the T20I squad
This will be South Africa's second T20I series since the World Cup earlier this year. The team has been revamped with regulars being rested.
Along with Duan, Eathan Bosch (brother of Corbin Bosch) is another player yet to make his T20I debut.
The squad also includes Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, and Nqobani Mokoena, who have all received their maiden ODI call-ups.
Information
More on Duan Jansen
Like his brother Marco Jansen, Duan is also a left-arm pacer who can bat down the order. In 57 T20s, the latter has taken 64 wickets at an average of 23.71. His tally includes 3 four-wicket hauls.
Coach's perspective
Coach Shukri Conrad on Duan's inclusion
South Africa's coach, Shukri Conrad, spoke about the squad, saying it is a "great opportunity for players to build on their international caps."
He expressed excitement over seeing what Connor and Nqobani can offer after their performances in the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year.
The coach also highlighted Duan as a quality all-rounder who has shown great character for his domestic team.
From South Africa's centrally-contracted players, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, and Kwena Maphaka have been included in the squad.
Full squad
SA squad for Namibia white-ball tour
The T20I tri-series will be played from August 28 to September 6 at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.
This will be followed by three ODIs against the hosts from September 9 to 13.
SA squad: Bjorn Fortuin, Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Jason Smith and Prenelan Subrayen.