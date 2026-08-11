Duan Jansen included in South Africa's white-ball series against Namibia

This will be South Africa's second T20I series since the World Cup earlier this year. The team has been revamped with regulars being rested.

Along with Duan, Eathan Bosch (brother of Corbin Bosch) is another player yet to make his T20I debut.

The squad also includes Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, and Nqobani Mokoena, who have all received their maiden ODI call-ups.