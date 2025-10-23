WTC 2025-27: Pakistan drop to fifth after losing to SA

Pakistan 's hopes of clinching a home series victory were dashed as they suffered an eight-wicket defeat against South Africa in the 2nd Test in Rawalpindi. They went down after winning the series opener in Lahore. The loss saw Pakistan drop from second to fifth position in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. South Africa, on the other hand, made a strong comeback.

Match highlights How the 2nd Test panned out Opting to bat first on a hard Pindi surface, Pakistan compiled 333. Keshav Maharaj, returning from an injury, took a seven-wicket haul. Lower order's incredible effort powered SA to 404 thereafter. Asif Afridi scripted history with a six-fer. Leading by 71 runs, SA bowled Pakistan out for 138 in the second innings, with Harmer taking six wickets. SA's chase of 68 runs was a matter of time.

Information Pakistan drop to fifth; SA stand fourth With a win and a defeat, Pakistan have dropped to fifth spot in the 2025-27 WTC standings. South Africa now stand fourth with an identical points percentage (50). The recently concluded series marked the start of Pakistan and SA's 2025-27 WTC campaign.

Team standings Australia lead WTC table; West Indies languish at bottom Australia lead the WTC table with a perfect PCT after winning all three Tests. Sri Lanka are in second place, having won their two-Test series against Bangladesh 1-0. India follow Sri Lanka after a 2-0 Test series win over West Indies. England, Bangladesh, West Indies, and New Zealand occupy the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth spots, respectively. Notably, NZ are the only side to play a match in the ongoing WTC cycle.