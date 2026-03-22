SA's Connor Esterhuizen slams his maiden T20I fifty: Key stats 

Batting highlights

Esterhuizen's brilliance highlights South Africa's innings

SA were off to a poor start with opener Wiaan Mulder departing for a duck. However, de Zorzi joined forces with Esterhuize, and the duo steadied the ship with an 81-run stand. Esterhuize dominated the stand as de Zorzi (23 off 21) struggled with quick scoring. The former went on to hit his maiden half-century. However, the middle order struggled to build on the good start as the team finished at 164/5.