3rd ODI, SA's Corbin Bosch claims four-fer versus Australia: Stats
What's the story
South African pacer Corbin Bosch picked up four wickets versus Australia in the 3rd ODI of the three-match series at Potchefstroom. Bosch bowled 9 overs and managed 4/60 (1 maiden). He was the pick of the South African bowlers. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh's explosive 56 and Alex Carey's composed 74 helped Australia post a challenging total of 322/9. Here are further details.
Bowling effort
Bosch makes his presence felt
Bosch led the way for South Africa. He broke an opening stand worth 78 runs by dismissing Travis Head in the 9th over.
Australia were reduced to 118/3 before Oliver Peake and Alex Carey added 73 runs for the 4th wicket.
It was Bosch who broke the stand by dismissing Peake.
Another 66-run stand for the 5th wicket followed suit and once again Bosch broke the stand by dismissing Alex Carey.
In the 48th over, Cameron Green (23) was Bosch's 4th victim.
Wickets
Maiden four-fer for Bosch in ODIs
In 16 ODIs for the Proteas, Bosch now owns 19 scalps at 44.36. He recorded his maiden four-fer in ODIs.
In three ODIs against the Aussies, Bosch has claimed six scalps at 32.5.
As per Cricinfo, Bosch has raced to 56 wickets in the List A format from 46 matches at 40-plus.
He recorded his 2nd four-fer in the 50-over format.