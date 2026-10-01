3rd ODI, SA's Corbin Bosch claims four-fer versus Australia: Stats

Bosch led the way for South Africa. He broke an opening stand worth 78 runs by dismissing Travis Head in the 9th over.

Australia were reduced to 118/3 before Oliver Peake and Alex Carey added 73 runs for the 4th wicket.

It was Bosch who broke the stand by dismissing Peake.

Another 66-run stand for the 5th wicket followed suit and once again Bosch broke the stand by dismissing Alex Carey.

In the 48th over, Cameron Green (23) was Bosch's 4th victim.