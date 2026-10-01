Australia add two players in Test squad for South Africa
What's the story
Australian cricket team has announced two major additions to their Test squad for the upcoming series versus South Africa. Nic Maddinson and Sam Harper have been included in the team. The move comes as a response to Cameron Green's abdominal injury and Josh Inglis' fractured finger, both of which have raised doubts over their participation in the opening match of the series.
Comeback story
Maddinson's incredible return to cricket
Maddinson, who had been diagnosed with testicular cancer last year, has made a remarkable return to cricket.
He played three Tests against South Africa and Pakistan in 2016 before his diagnosis.
Despite not playing First-Class cricket since mid-2025 due to chemotherapy, he returned to play for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League and a second XI game for NSW in the 2025-26 season.
Player updates
Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Harper joins the squad
Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Harper will join the squad from Australia A series in India, where he recently scored a century.
Meanwhile, Maddinson was appointed as NSW's Sheffield Shield captain last month and scored 126 against Victoria in the One-Day Cup last week.
Chair of selectors George Bailey said, "Sam gives us wicketkeeping cover as Josh continues his recovery while Nic provides flexibility throughout the batting order."
Injury reports
Green's bowling role remains uncertain
There is reasonable confidence that Green, Australia's leading run-scorer in the series against Bangladesh in August, will recover in time for the first Test on October 9.
However, even if he plays as a batter, his bowling role could be under question.
Matt Renshaw, who was injured while fielding but appears fit to open in the first Test after being recalled against Bangladesh in Mackay.