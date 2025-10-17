Women's World Cup, South Africa crush sorry Sri Lanka: Stats

South Africa have moved a step closer to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semi-finals after a dominating 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Colombo. The match was reduced to 20 overs a side due to rain, but that didn't stop South Africa from completing their fourth successful chase of the tournament. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits were instrumental in the chase, both scoring half-centuries to guide their team home with 5.1 overs remaining.

Match interruption Mlaba shines with 3 wickets as SL post 105/5 Sri Lanka, batting first, managed to score 46 runs for the loss of two wickets in 12 overs before rain interrupted play. After a five-and-a-quarter-hour delay, they returned to add another 59 runs in eight overs but lost five wickets in the process. Nonkululeko Mlaba was South Africa's star with the ball, taking three wickets for just 30 runs and restricting Sri Lanka to a chaseable total.

Stellar performance Wolvaardt, Brits guide SA to a comfortable win In the chase, Wolvaardt and Brits put up their highest opening stand of this World Cup. They dealt with Malki Madara's early swing well, with Wolvaardt even hitting her over mid-on. The duo took South Africa past their target comfortably, with Brits finishing off the match in style with a six over mid-wicket. This victory has significantly boosted South Africa's chances of making it to the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.