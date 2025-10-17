Virat Kohli: Decoding his stats versus Australia in ODI cricket
What's the story
All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as India take on hosts Australia in the 1st ODI of the three-match series, starting October 19. Kohli, who only plays the ODI format for India currently, last featured for Team India in February-March 2025 during the Champions Trophy. Kohli, who owns 14,181 runs in ODIs, boasts terrific numbers against Australia. We decode the stats.
Stats
Breaking down Kohli's stats against Australia
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 50 matches versus Australia, Kohli has amassed 2,451 runs at 54.56. He has hit 8 tons and 15 fifties. 1,483 of his runs against Australia have at home from 29 matches (100s: 5, 50s: 9). In Australia, he has 802 runs from 18 matches against the hosts at 47.17 (100s: 3, 50s: 4). In neutral venues, he has 166 runs.
Do you know?
Overall, Kohli owns 1,327 ODI runs in Australia
Overall in ODIs, Kohli has scored a total of 1,327 runs in Australia. In 29 matches on Aussie soil, the 36-year-old has managed an average of 51.03. He owns 5 100s and 6 fifties Down Under.