Virat Kohli is closing in on 2,500 ODI runs against Australia (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli: Decoding his stats versus Australia in ODI cricket

By Rajdeep Saha 09:15 pm Oct 17, 202509:15 pm

What's the story

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as India take on hosts Australia in the 1st ODI of the three-match series, starting October 19. Kohli, who only plays the ODI format for India currently, last featured for Team India in February-March 2025 during the Champions Trophy. Kohli, who owns 14,181 runs in ODIs, boasts terrific numbers against Australia. We decode the stats.