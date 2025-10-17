Ange Postecoglou promises to deliver a trophy for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou has promised to deliver a trophy for the club if given enough time. The Australian coach is facing pressure after failing to win any of his first seven games since taking over from Nuno Espirito Santo. Despite the tough start, Postecoglou remains confident in his managerial abilities and is determined to turn things around at City Ground. "If you give time, the story always ends the same with me and a trophy," he said.

Career overview I don't fit the narrative of a failed manager Postecoglou was previously sacked by Tottenham Hotspur despite leading them to a Europa League victory, their first trophy since 2008. He said he doesn't fit the narrative of a failed manager who is lucky to get this job. The Australian coach recalled taking over Spurs when they finished eighth with no European football, but managed to finish fifth in his first year and qualify for European football.

Trophy promise Winning a trophy is everything for a football club Postecoglou emphasized his commitment to winning trophies, saying he was told by Tottenham's chairman that the club needed a different approach after unsuccessful attempts with winners like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. He said he was slightly offended by the statement as he considers himself a winner. The coach stressed that winning a trophy is everything for a football club. "I was told by Spurs we have to win a trophy and they are trying something different. This is a different story to tell and maybe I am not a failed manager but one if you give time, the story always ends the same with me and a trophy."

Current outlook Planned talks with owner did not take place Postecoglou said he is excited about the opportunity at Nottingham Forest and is working with a group of young players willing to change. He acknowledged there has been some inconsistency but remains focused on bringing success to the club. The manager also revealed that planned talks with owner Evangelos Marinakis did not take place during the international break as they prepare for Premier League action against Chelsea.