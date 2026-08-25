SA20 league injects $406 million into South Africa's economy
What's the story
The fourth season of the SA20 League has made a major contribution to South Africa's economy, injecting $406 million into the country's gross domestic product (GDP). The figure reflects a massive 23% increase in economic impact from last year. The league also created or sustained nearly 9,500 jobs across the nation. Season 4 saw a 13% rise in attendance, and direct spending jumped to $137 million.
Economic growth
Rise in employment and household income
The SA20 League has also had a major effect on employment, with 9,470 annualized jobs created or sustained across South Africa. This is a 16% increase from Season 3.
The league's contribution to household income has also gone up, from $87 million in Season 3 to an impressive $106 million in Season 4.
Community engagement
Social impact initiatives
Along with its economic contributions, the SA20 League has also expanded its social impact initiatives in Season 4.
The league raised $31,200 for the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, its social impact partner.
More than 400 young beneficiaries from Laureus were also given a chance to watch live cricket matches.
Schedule
SA20 2027 schedule out
The fifth season of SA20 will kick off on January 17.
The opening match will see defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape take on runners-up Pretoria Capitals at St George's Park in Gqeberha.
The month-long tournament will conclude with the final on February 21 at Newlands, Cape Town.
Information
Past champions and last season winner
Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the most successful team in SA20 history, winning the inaugural editions in 2023 and 2024 before reclaiming the title in 2026. MI Cape Town lifted their maiden trophy in 2025. Sunrisers Eastern Cape enter the new season as defending champions after beating Pretoria Capitals in the 2026 final.