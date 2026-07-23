SA20 2027 schedule announced: All we know
What's the story
The fifth season of SA20, South Africa's premier T20 tournament, will kick off on January 17. The opening match will see defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape take on runners-up Pretoria Capitals at St George's Park in Gqeberha. The month-long tournament will conclude with the final on February 21 at Newlands, Cape Town. Here are more details.
Venue details
Playoffs to be held in Paarl and Johannesburg
The playoffs will take place at two venues, with Qualifier 1 at Boland Park on February 16 and Eliminator at Wanderers on February 17.
Qualifier 2 will also be held at Wanderers on February 19 before the grand finale takes center stage at Newlands, Cape Town.
This is the second consecutive year that Newlands will host the SA20 final.
Mayor's statement
Cape Town Mayor expresses excitement
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expressed his excitement for hosting the SA20 final again.
He said, "Cape Town is proud to once again host the SA20 Final, and to do so as our city gears up for an extraordinary year of cricket."
Hill-Lewis emphasized that the league has become a highly anticipated event on their sporting and cultural calendar.
Information
Past champions and last season winner
Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the most successful team in SA20 history, winning the inaugural editions in 2023 and 2024 before reclaiming the title in 2026. MI Cape Town lifted their maiden trophy in 2025. Sunrisers Eastern Cape enter the new season as defending champions after beating Pretoria Capitals in the 2026 final.