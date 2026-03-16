Aryna Sabalenka wins her maiden Indian Wells title: Key stats

World number one Aryna Sabalenka has won her first BNP Paribas Open title (Indian Wells), overcoming a set and a break down to defeat Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(6) in the final. The victory comes after Sabalenka's runner-up finishes in 2023 and 2025. It is also her second title of the year after Brisbane in January. Here are further details and stats.

Path to victory Sabalenka's journey to the final Sabalenka's path to her maiden Indian Wells title was not easy. She had a bye in the first round and then defeated Himeno Sakatsume (6-4, 6-2) in the second round. Sabalenka then beat Jaqueline Cristian (6-4, 6-1) in the third round before overcoming Naomi Osaka (6-2, 6-4) in the fourth round. In the quarter-finals, she defeated Victoria Mboko (7-6(0), 6-4) and Linda Noskova (6-3, 6-4) in semi-finals to reach the final against Rybakina.

Final showdown A look at the match summary In the final, Sabalenka showed her resilience by breaking back immediately to win the second set and take the match into a decider. The third set was full of drama as Rybakina broke serve at 5-4 to level at 5-5. She then held after saving five break points in a grueling 12-minute game to lead 6-5. But Sabalenka kept her cool and forced a tiebreaker where she clinched victory with two straight points after saving championship point at 6-5.

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H2H H2H record and recent meetings The two players have faced each other 16 times on the WTA Tour in women's singles. Sabalenka owns a 9-7 win-loss record. They last met in the final of 2026 Australian Open where Rybakina claimed victory (6-4, 4-6, 6-4). Before that, Rybakina also beat Sabalenka in the final of WTA Finals 2025. She won the trophy after recording a scoreline worth 6-3, 7-6.

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Information 2nd win in finals for Sabalenka versus Rybakina Rybakina is 4-2 over Sabalenka in finals from 6 meetings. Sabalenka won the pair's maiden meeting in a final at 2023 Australian Open. Thereafter, Rybakina was on a four-match winning run. She beat Sabalenka at 2023 Indian Wells, 2024 Brisbane, 2025 WTA Finals and 2026 AO. And now, Sabalenka overcame Rybakina.