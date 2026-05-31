French Open: Sabalenka vs Osaka clash put in night-time slot 

Aryna Sabalenka 's fourth-round clash with Naomi Osaka will be the first women's match in the French Open's night-time slot since 2023. The decision comes after a long-standing trend of only men's matches being featured in primetime sessions. This year, all of the previous 32 primetime sessions have been dedicated to men's matches.

Gender disparity Fifth women's match in evening session since 2021 Since the introduction of one-match evening sessions in 2021, only four out of the first 60 slots on Court Philippe Chatrier have been occupied by a women's match. The upcoming Sabalenka vs Osaka clash will mark the fifth such instance. The match promises to be an exciting showdown between two of the best players in women's tennis today.

Title chase Women's singles match-up for primetime slot Belarusian top seed Sabalenka is on a quest to win her first French Open title and add to her tally of four Grand Slam titles. Meanwhile, Japanese 16th seed Osaka, also a four-time major winner, is looking for her maiden honor at Roland Garros. She owns a win-loss record of 11-7 at the French Open. Overall at Grand Slams, Osaka is 74-26.

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Night session views Osaka on potential night match When asked about the possibility of her match being considered for a night session, Osaka said she didn't "even associate" the French Open with such events. The 28-year-old said she was "pretty easy going" about when she plays and thought evening slots were reserved for "popcorn matches." This highlights the players' varying perspectives on scheduling and its impact on their performance.

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