French Open: Sabalenka vs Osaka clash put in night-time slot
What's the story
Aryna Sabalenka's fourth-round clash with Naomi Osaka will be the first women's match in the French Open's night-time slot since 2023. The decision comes after a long-standing trend of only men's matches being featured in primetime sessions. This year, all of the previous 32 primetime sessions have been dedicated to men's matches.
Gender disparity
Fifth women's match in evening session since 2021
Since the introduction of one-match evening sessions in 2021, only four out of the first 60 slots on Court Philippe Chatrier have been occupied by a women's match. The upcoming Sabalenka vs Osaka clash will mark the fifth such instance. The match promises to be an exciting showdown between two of the best players in women's tennis today.
Title chase
Women's singles match-up for primetime slot
Belarusian top seed Sabalenka is on a quest to win her first French Open title and add to her tally of four Grand Slam titles. Meanwhile, Japanese 16th seed Osaka, also a four-time major winner, is looking for her maiden honor at Roland Garros. She owns a win-loss record of 11-7 at the French Open. Overall at Grand Slams, Osaka is 74-26.
Night session views
Osaka on potential night match
When asked about the possibility of her match being considered for a night session, Osaka said she didn't "even associate" the French Open with such events. The 28-year-old said she was "pretty easy going" about when she plays and thought evening slots were reserved for "popcorn matches." This highlights the players' varying perspectives on scheduling and its impact on their performance.
Scheduling concerns
WTA CEO asks for explanation over lack of women's matches
The lack of women's matches in primetime sessions has sparked a debate about the French Open's commitment to promoting the women's game. This prompted newly appointed WTA CEO Valerie Camillo to ask for an explanation from French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo. In their meeting, Camillo stressed her belief that women players have provided some of the "most exciting and dynamic competition in global sport" recently.