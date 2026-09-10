Decoding 3 Indian cricketers with cult-like fan following
What's the story
Indian cricket team has produced several iconic figures, but some players have inspired a level of devotion that goes beyond ordinary sporting admiration. Their careers have created lasting emotional connections with supporters, turning achievements and memorable moments into shared experiences. Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli stand out in terms of cult-like fan following. All three players have been top-notch for India.
#1
Sachin Tendulkar is a religion in his own
Tendulkar's connection with Indian cricket fans became almost inseparable from the sport itself.
For millions, watching him bat was a cherished part of growing up. He was more than the game. People celebrated and worshipped him.
Even after retirement, Tendulkar remains deeply revered.
Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs in Tests at 53.78 (100s: 51, 50s: 68). He also smashed 18,426 runs in ODIs at 44.83 (100s: 49, 50s: 96).
#2
'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni holds a special place
Dhoni developed a fan following built around his calm demeanour, leadership and ability to produce unforgettable moments when pressure was at its highest.
His supporters admired the confidence with which he handled difficult situations without appearing overwhelmed.
That connection became even stronger through his long association with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
Dhoni has won three ICC tournaments as an Indian skipper.
#3
Virat Kohli: A fan following like few others
Kohli has created an exceptionally passionate following through his aggressive competitiveness, remarkable consistency and emotional presence on the cricket field.
Fans have closely followed his evolution from a talented youngster into one of India's leading batting figures.
His performances often generate enormous excitement, while his intensity makes supporters feel invested in every contest.
Kohli has shown tremendous consistency for India across formats.
His association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL is an icing on the cake in terms of fans celebrating him.