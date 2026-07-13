Sachin Tendulkar inspires India Women at Lord's: Details here
What's the story
Ahead of the final day of the historic one-off Test against England, Sachin Tendulkar made an unexpected visit to the Indian women's team. The batting icon was seen chatting with Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates at Lord's just minutes before play began. His visit came as India stood on the brink of a historic win, needing just four wickets to seal their first-ever Test victory at this iconic venue.
Match status
India on top in historic Test match
India entered the final day of the one-off Test match with a commanding lead. England were reeling at 130/6, chasing an improbable target of 457 runs.
The Indian women had put themselves in this winning position with a stellar performance over three days.
Yastika Bhatia scored a historic century, becoming the first woman to score a Test hundred at Lord's. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh also contributed significantly to India's second-innings total of 341/7d.
Bowling performance
India's bowlers dominate the final day so far
India's bowlers took control of the match in the final innings.
Kranti Gaud struck with the first ball of England's chase, dismissing Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight in quick succession.
Sayali Satghare matched her intensity from the other end, leaving England in deep trouble inside an hour of their innings.
Off-spinner Sneh Rana tightened India's grip on the contest by picking up crucial wickets as England slipped to 130/6 despite Amy Jones's fighting half-century.
Twitter Post
WATCH: Master Blaster gives his masterclass
What a moment 🙌— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 13, 2026
Sachin Tendulkar joins the India Women's team on the pitch at Lord's before the final morning session against England 🏏 pic.twitter.com/GpLtYLMUYG