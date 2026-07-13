Sachin Tendulkar inspires India Women at Lord's: Details here

India entered the final day of the one-off Test match with a commanding lead. England were reeling at 130/6, chasing an improbable target of 457 runs.

The Indian women had put themselves in this winning position with a stellar performance over three days.

Yastika Bhatia scored a historic century, becoming the first woman to score a Test hundred at Lord's. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh also contributed significantly to India's second-innings total of 341/7d.