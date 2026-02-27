Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan averages 39.20 versus Sri Lanka (T20Is): Stats
What's the story
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan will be aiming to make his presence felt against Sri Lanka in Match 50 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. The Super 8s Group 2 clash is set to be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Farhan, who has been in top form in the 2026 T20 World Cup, owns promising numbers against Sri Lanka (T20Is).
Information
Farhan owns two fifties against the Lankans
In six T20Is versus the Lankans, Farhan has scored 196 runs at an average of 39.20. His strike rate is 148.48. Farhan has belted as many as two fifties against Sri Lanka. His best score is 80*.
Numbers
Farhan's overall T20I numbers and performance in this T20 WC
The dashing Pakistani opener has scored 1,205 runs from 45 T20Is at 28.69. He has smoked 64 sixes and 100 fours. Farhan owns a century and 10 fifties. His strike rate is 134.63. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, Farhan is the highest run-scorer. He has amassed 283 runs from 6 matches (5 innings) at 70.75. He has a century and 2 fifties.