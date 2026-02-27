Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan will be aiming to make his presence felt against Sri Lanka (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan averages 39.20 versus Sri Lanka (T20Is): Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:19 pm Feb 27, 202609:19 pm

What's the story

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan will be aiming to make his presence felt against Sri Lanka in Match 50 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. The Super 8s Group 2 clash is set to be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Farhan, who has been in top form in the 2026 T20 World Cup, owns promising numbers against Sri Lanka (T20Is).