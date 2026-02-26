Lotra made 72 off 138 balls, a knock laced with eight fours

Ranji Trophy final: Sahil Lotra slams his fourth First-Class fifty

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:24 pm Feb 26, 202612:24 pm

What's the story

Shubham Pundir's hundred and half-centuries from five other batters propelled Jammu and Kashmir to a mammoth first-innings total of 584/10 in the ongoing 2025-26 Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka. The match is currently underway at the Hubli Cricket Ground. Resuming their innings at an overnight score of 527/6, J&K further strengthened their position on Day 3 with valuable contributions from the lower order. Sahil Lotra was the last J&K batter to touch the 50-run mark. Let's decode his performance.