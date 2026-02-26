Ranji Trophy final: Sahil Lotra slams his fourth First-Class fifty
What's the story
Shubham Pundir's hundred and half-centuries from five other batters propelled Jammu and Kashmir to a mammoth first-innings total of 584/10 in the ongoing 2025-26 Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka. The match is currently underway at the Hubli Cricket Ground. Resuming their innings at an overnight score of 527/6, J&K further strengthened their position on Day 3 with valuable contributions from the lower order. Sahil Lotra was the last J&K batter to touch the 50-run mark. Let's decode his performance.
Lower order impact
A solid hand from Lotra
The lower order of J&K, led by Lotra (72) and Yudhvir Singh Charak (30), played a pivotal role in extending their team's dominance. Notably, J&K had already crossed the 400-run mark when Lotra arrived to bat at seven. He added 54 runs with skipper Paras Dogra (70) before further frustrating Karnataka with a 68-run partnership with Abid Mushtaq (28). Lotra completed his fifty during the course before eventually falling to Vijaykumar Vyshak.
Stats
Career-best score for Lotra
Lotra made 72 off 138 balls, a knock laced with eight fours. According to ESPNcricinfo, the batter has now raced to 742 runs across 22 First-Class matches, averaging 20-plus. This was his fourth fifty and also his career-best score. In the ongoing season, he has completed 180 runs from five games at 25.71 (50: 1). Lotra has also claimed seven wickets with the ball in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy.